Larry Lumir Kobes, 83, died October 27, 2020, in McAlester, OK. Born in rural Wilber to Lumir & Agnes (Belohlavy) Kobes. Survivors are siblings: Jenny Snider of McAlester, Allen (Shirley), Faye Phillips, and Vicky of Lincoln. Graveside services to be held at later date. Memorials may be made to local veteran groups.