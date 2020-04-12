× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 20, 1939 - April 10, 2020

Larry Lee Krauter, 80 years of age of Clatonia, NE passed away in Adams on April 10, 2020. Larry was born in Beatrice, NE on May 20, 1939. He was the second child of Raymond and Alice (Haas) Krauter. Larry attended Clatonia Public Schools and graduated in 1956. After high school, Larry attended the Milford Trade School in construction and then entered the Navy and served in the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees). After his service, he returned to Clatonia to care for the family farm. Larry, a talented carpenter, continued his construction career, working full-time alongside farming and raising livestock.

He was united in marriage to Meredith Hesser on September 11, 1965. They made their home in Clatonia and were blessed with two children. Larry was a kind and gentle soul, who enjoyed his family. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandson. Larry loved striking up a good conversation with friends and strangers alike, bird watching, and playing a game of 10 point pitch. He especially valued the work relationships he formed over the years in construction companies like Kreshel's in Wilber, Kingrey, Olsen, Culwell-Ellis, and Hampton all in Lincoln.