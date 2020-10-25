Larry Lee Finley, age 79, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Larry was born October 21, 1940 to Vern and Ruth Finley. He was an electrician for 50 years and in the Army Reserve over 20 years. Larry was an avid golfer, scored a hole in one, bowler with multiple 300 games, played volleyball, softball, and coached his children's sports teams.