February 22, 1934 - July 28, 2020

Larry Lee Brown died on July 28, 2020, at the age of 86. The youngest of four children of Fern Brown and Effie Killian Brown, he was born at home in Havelock on February 22, 1934, and because he shared a birth date with George Washington, there was some talk about naming him after the United States' first President, an idea that was ultimately discarded.

He graduated in 1952 from Northeast High School, where he made many lifelong friends. His first job, at age 10, was caddying at Hillcrest Country Club. He later worked at Arnold's Tavern, then joined the Army and served in Korea. After returning home, he completed a Bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska, with a major in math and a minor in philosophy. He joined the Unitarian Church, where he was introduced to Carol McDermand. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on February 24, 1961. He became a certified civil engineer and worked for the Department of Roads for almost four decades.

He was a devoted husband and father, who enjoyed golf, gardening, his card groups, Husker football, and he loved animals. In his retirement years, he volunteered at Planned Parenthood, where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year. He never met a stranger.