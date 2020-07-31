February 22, 1934 - July 28, 2020
Larry Lee Brown died on July 28, 2020, at the age of 86. The youngest of four children of Fern Brown and Effie Killian Brown, he was born at home in Havelock on February 22, 1934, and because he shared a birth date with George Washington, there was some talk about naming him after the United States' first President, an idea that was ultimately discarded.
He graduated in 1952 from Northeast High School, where he made many lifelong friends. His first job, at age 10, was caddying at Hillcrest Country Club. He later worked at Arnold's Tavern, then joined the Army and served in Korea. After returning home, he completed a Bachelor's degree at the University of Nebraska, with a major in math and a minor in philosophy. He joined the Unitarian Church, where he was introduced to Carol McDermand. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on February 24, 1961. He became a certified civil engineer and worked for the Department of Roads for almost four decades.
He was a devoted husband and father, who enjoyed golf, gardening, his card groups, Husker football, and he loved animals. In his retirement years, he volunteered at Planned Parenthood, where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by Carol Brown, his wife of 58 years; his parents and siblings Tom Brown, Jennie Mae (Don) Young, and June Kromberg; and niece Corliss Young. He is survived by daughter Amy Knox Brown and son-in-law Brad Koontz; daughter Darcy Knox Brown; granddaughter Skylar Melbye-Ethington (Mathieu) and great-grandson Jaymin; sister-in-law Becky Brown; nephew Dave (Pam) Young, who took Larry to weekly lunches at Major's; and niece/nephews Patty, Jeff (Chris), Norman, and Russell (Kristy) Kromberg.
The family expresses deep appreciation to the staff at Independence House Northview, who compassionately cared for Larry during the two years he lived there.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In Larry's memory, please consider a donation to the Unitarian Church, Planned Parenthood, or the Capitol Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to www.aspenaftercare.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.