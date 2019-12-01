Larry L Kirwan
March 28, 1931 - November 27, 2019

Mr. Larry L Kirwan, age 88, of Waverly, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Larry was born March 28, 1931 in Elwood Nebraska. Son of Ray and Flossie Kirwan. Larry worked for Goodyear and Molex he was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Survived by his wife of 68 years, Jo; sons Dave and Dan; daughter-in-law Nelli; granddaughters, grandsons and great-granddaughters; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. lincolnfh.com

