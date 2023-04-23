Larry L. Ahrends, 85, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born on March 25, 1938, in Diller, NE, to William and Eulida (Hughes) Ahrends. As a young teenager Larry delivered medications to the elderly on his bicycle. Larry loved hunting, fishing, and bird watching. He enjoyed the Kansas City Royals. Larry was the head cook at the Legionnaire Club for over 40 years.