March 25, 1938—April 19, 2023
Larry L Ahrends, 85, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born on March 25, 1938, in Diller, Nebraska to William and Eulida (Hughes) Ahrends. As a young teenager Larry delivered medications to the elderly on his bicycle. Larry loved hunting, fishing, and bird watching. He enjoyed the Kansas City Royals. Larry was the head cook at the Legionnaire Club for over 40 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon; children, Teri Watson, Tracie Watson (Gorden Hauser), Larry II (Danielle) Ahrends, Scott Ahrends; grandchildren, Tyler (April), Glenna, Desmond, Ashley Mercedes, Summer, Seth; great-grandchildren, Tatyana, Jaciana, JR, Glenn, Juniper, Mavis, Keaton, ZayDen; sister, Shirley (Don) Kringle; brother, Keith Ahrends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson, Liam.Memorial Service will be held 1 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street.
Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com