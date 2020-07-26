June 24, 1934 - July 23, 2020
Larry King was born June 24, 1934 at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. His parents were Richard & Theresa King. He died July 23, 2020 at home.
Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Roberta (Kost), daughter Nancy (John Grady) Lincoln, son Daniel (Dawn) Marco Island FL, grandson Richard Daniel King, San Jose Ca, sister Judy Nicholson, Tucson AZ, many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Raymond King & half brother, Stanley King.
Condolences at aspenaftercare.com/obituary/larry-king/
