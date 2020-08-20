You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Jensen McCartney
View Comments

Larry Jensen McCartney

{{featured_button_text}}

August 18, 2020

Larry Jensen McCartney, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 am Monday, August 24, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Limited 50 person occupancy, will be lived streamed via Facebook on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery page. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Larry McCartney, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News