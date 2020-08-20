Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Larry Jensen McCartney, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 am Monday, August 24, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Limited 50 person occupancy, will be lived streamed via Facebook on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery page. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.