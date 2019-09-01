Larry Grosshans
September 22, 1942 - August 25, 2019
Born to Don and Helen Grosshans in Lincoln on September 22, 1942, Larry passed away at his home in Firth on August 25, 2019. Raised in York, Larry graduated from York High in 1960 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1964. He followed that with master's and educational specialist degrees from Chadron State College. Larry began his career in 1964 as a teacher, coach and administrator with Alliance Public Schools. Then in 1979, Larry took a position as an administrator with Norris Public Schools where he served until his retirement in 2003.
Larry was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators and the North Central Association State Advisory Committee. Recently, Larry was a member of the Nebraska School Board Association Legislative Committee. He also served as Nebraska Ambassador for North Central Association and chairman for the Nebraska State Accreditation Committee. Upon his retirement as a Norris administrator, Larry became a member of the Board of Education where he served for nearly 15 years, and was also heavily involved in the Norris Foundation. He was also a proud TeamMates mentor.
Larry was a tireless advocate for public education, based on his love for young people and the desire to see them grow and provide them opportunities.
On the personal side, Larry married Janet Adkins in Alliance on August 21, 1965. They spent more than 54 years together and had three sons. Andy (wife Kelli, children Brendan and Mollie), David (wife Christina, children Wesley and Audrey) and Michael (wife Sara, children Baron and Lauren). As many hats as he wore, none made him more proud than "grandpa." Larry also has a brother, Mark, with whom he had a wonderful relationship.
While we are all proud of his many accomplishments, the things his family will remember most are his love of model trains, and the painstaking detail with which he made his Christmas advent houses. He loved attending each of his grandkids many activities and looked forward to every holiday as if he were a young child himself. He loved playing golf with his buddies, and both watching and over-analyzing every high school or Husker game he watched. We will all miss his love for everyone and everything around him.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Helen, and a sister, Linda.
In lieu of flowers, he asked if people might consider a donation to the Norris Foundation in order to continue the work he was so proud of. Services for Larry will be Sunday, September 22, at 1 pm at St Mark's Methodist Church (8550 Pioneers Blvd) in Lincoln. After the service, we will move to the Hickman Community Center to eat, spend time with one another, and share our favorite stories about a life well lived. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com.
