September 3, 1939 - June 13, 2020

Larry George Zabel, 80, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. Larry was born in Daykin, Nebraska on September 3, 1939 to George and Beulah (Miller) Zabel. He served in the US Navy from May 24, 1957- August 31, 1960. Married Donna Brueggemann on June 4, 1961. Larry enjoyed traveling, golfing, and geo-caching, but most importantly spending time with his family. Retired from ISCO after 31 years. He was a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and The National Association of Destroyer Veterans.

Family includes his wife of 59 years, Donna, Lincoln; daughter, Sonja Bartels, Lincoln; son Steve (Sandy) Zabel, Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren Ross Bartels, and Andrew, Sam and Lily Zabel; brother Dennis (Linda) Zabel, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Linda and Kathleen, and brother Allen.

Private family service to be held. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Roper and Sons Funeral Home entrusted with services.

