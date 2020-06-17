Larry George Zabel, 80, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. Larry was born in Daykin, Nebraska on September 3, 1939 to George and Beulah (Miller) Zabel. He served in the US Navy from May 24, 1957- August 31, 1960. Married Donna Brueggemann on June 4, 1961. Larry enjoyed traveling, golfing, and geo-caching, but most importantly spending time with his family. Retired from ISCO after 31 years. He was a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and The National Association of Destroyer Veterans.