May 17, 1941 - April 4, 2020

Larry Gene Saucerman, 78, of Lincoln, was full of life then passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020. Larry was born May 17, 1941 to Ralph and Rachel Anna (Mitchell) Saucerman in Greeley, Colorado. Larry spent most of his early life in Brighton, Colorado, after graduating from Brighton High School in 1959; he began working in the flour milling industry.

He married Christine Wagner in 1962 and two children were born to this union over the next two years. Larry's work took him to Niobrara, Nebraska in 1980; he then took successive positions in the flour milling industry in Phoenix, Arizona, then Rome, Georgia, and finally Atchison, Kansas before he returned to Nebraska and settled in Lincoln in 1995.

Larry will be greatly missed, he was a hard worker and had an interest in cars from an early age, he kept up on current events, and in his later years acquired computer skills and stayed connected through the internet, and he liked to joke and always had a story that fit the situation.

Larry is survived by his son, Bryan (Sitti Laelly) of Lincoln and daughter April Ingram of Pawnee City, Nebraska. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Virginia Latorra.