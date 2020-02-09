August 27, 1943 - February 5, 2020

Larry Gene Noack, 76, of Lincoln, NE died suddenly February 5, 2020. He was born August 27, 1943 in Lamesa, TX to Monroe and Lydia (Huse) Noack. Larry married Bonnie (Moeller) on June 25, 1966. God blessed them with five children.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Lydia Noack. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Bonnie; children: Bethany (Peter) Landrey, Michael (Melinda) Noack, Holly (Tom) Guilford, Jonathan (Julie) Noack, and Sarah (Timothy) Carpenter; twelve grandchildren: Jonathan and Jessica Landrey, Katlyn and Kody Noack, Rebekah, Matthew, Andrew, Lydia, Joshua, and David Guilford, Jocelyn and Meredith Noack; brother Dalton (Deanne) Noack, sister Dru (Allen) Buuck, brother-in-law Winston Moeller, and many nieces and nephews.

A 10 a.m. Celebration of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 S. 33rd Street, Lincoln. Visitation all day on Monday with family present 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lincoln and Concordia University, Seward in lieu of flowers.

