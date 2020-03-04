January 28, 1934 - March 1, 2020
Larry Gavin Shafer, 86, of Lincoln passed away peacefully at home March 1, 2020 surrounded by his entire posse. Larry was born on January 28, 1934 in Marquette, NE to Virginia (Gavin) and Dr. J. E. Shafer. Larry attended Aurora schools and graduated in 1951. He graduated with a business and economics degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1955. After attending two years of law school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served three years with the Nebraska National Guard.
Larry joined the Nebraska Department of Transportation and stayed in that capacity for over 60 years. After starting his career as Director of Right of Way, Larry held numerous leadership positions within the department until he was ultimately promoted to the position of Head of Government Affairs, where he remained until his retirement at the age of 78. He belonged to several groups associated with the highway department including T-square and as a director on the Nebraska State Employees Credit Union.
Larry also belonged to Aurora Lodge #66 AF & AM, Sesostris Shrine, Scottish Rite, Starcraft Chapter #307, O.E.S., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sigma Nu, and was a proud Swingers Softball Parent Club alum.
Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Willie; daughter Met (Dan Searcy), Lincoln; sons Mike (Nancy), Covington, KY, Mark (Jenn), Manassas, VA; grandchildren Billie Gallagher (Alex Adams), Joey Gallagher (Ana Rodriguez), and Virginia and Mary Shafer; god-daughter Debbi Walsh (Tom), Happy Valley, OR; sister-in-law Kay Shafer, Tustin, CA; brother-in-law Bob Desch (Phyllis), Portland, OR; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday (3-9-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Private family inurnment at Wyuka Cemetery.
Larry was the biggest supporter of Willie's Underwear Project (WUP). He gave up his garage, living room and den for the storage of underwear and sweats, so the children of the Lincoln Public Schools could go back to class in dry clothes. Larry specifically requested any memorials to WUP. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.