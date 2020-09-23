× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 22, 1938 - September 17, 2020

Larry Gale TeSelle, age 82, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Larry was born August 22, 1938 to Earl and Dorothy TeSelle. Larry retired from the University of Nebraska in 2007.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Karen TeSelle; children, Gail (Richard) Lowery, Clint (Diane) Thompson, Wayne (Chanda) Mami, Leah (Scott) Meier, Linnea Donner, Kristy (Jason) Watson; father-in-law Fred (Sheila) Rutt; sister, Loralee White; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial celebration of life will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Ebenezer Congregational Church, 801 B St. Lincoln, NE 68502. The family requests that everyone wear Husker Red, and face masks are required. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Go to www.lincolnfh.com