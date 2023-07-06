Larry G. Zimmerman

December 27, 1940 – July 2, 2023

Born in Washington County, KS. Raised in Adair, IA on the family farm. Graduated in 1959 and joined the Army National Guard. Moved to Lincoln after his service and met and married his wife, Bonnie.

Retired from Goodyear with over 30 years of employment. He enjoyed farming, collecting & restoring John Deere tractors. Participated in Camp Creek Threshing for many years.

Survived by his wife Bonnie of 57 years, Daughter & Son-in-Law Teresa & Brad Havlovic, Daughter Deborah Kurtz, Son & Daughter-in-Law David & Stacy Zimmerman and Daughter Nancy Zimmerman. 5 Grandchildren Maggie, Jacob, Morgan, Caleb & Hunter.

Funeral: 11a.m. July 10, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. July 9, at Wyuka. Memorials to the family for further designation. Condolences at wyuka.com