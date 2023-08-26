Larry G. Zimbelmann
1951 - 2023
Visitation will be held 1:00-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. The family will be present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, NE with Pastor Scott Bruick officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Seward Cemetery, Seward, NE.
Memorials can be made to the Milford Fire Department or to the Zimbelmann family for future designations.
