January 24, 1953 - August 10, 2019
Larry G. Moller passed away peacefully on Saturday August 10, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice Center in Woodstock, IL. Born January 24, 1953 to Kenneth and Marilyn Moller, he was raised on a farm outside of Douglas where he developed a passion for hunting, fishing and playing pranks on neighbors. He is a 1971 graduate of Douglas Community School, Douglas, Nebraska and earned an associate's degree in electronics from United Electronics Institute in West Des Moines, Iowa in 1973. During his career his employment was highlighted by Admiral TV, Motorola, Apollo Microwave, and Snap-On diagnostics where he held numerous patents.
Larry is survived by his mother, Marilyn Moller-Brennan, brother Raymond “Joe” (Bette) Moller, both of Douglas, sisters Shirley Condon of Lincoln, and Lorraine (Marvin) Kohout of Dorchester, his children Kenneth (Jenny) of Rockford, IL, Sabrina (Laif) Lindsay of Marengo, IL and Brandon Moller of Genoa City, WI as well as their mother Lori Moller of Harvard, IL, and 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Moller, Grandparents John and Mae Moller and August and Lorraine Behrens and brother-in-law Jim Condon.
Please join family and friends in celebrating the life of Larry at Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard, IL on Saturday September 14 between 4-8 pm. Family will host a traditional memorial service in Nebraska at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or JourneyCare Foundation
