 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry G. Hermann
View Comments

Larry G. Hermann

{{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 2020

Larry G. Hermann, age 80 of Lincoln, died August 28, 2020 in Lincoln.

Survived by daughter and family Sarah (Todd) Archer, Sydney Archer, Lauren (Josh) Snow, Alissa Archer, Jake Archer; son and family Todd (Sandy) Hermann, Cameryn Hermann, Bailee Hermann, Sutton Hermann; 4 step-sisters. Preceded in death by wife Jean Carol Hermann.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lutheran Family Services/Children's Services. Leave messages for family at NebraskaCremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News