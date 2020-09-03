Larry G. Hermann

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Survived by daughter and family Sarah (Todd) Archer, Sydney Archer, Lauren (Josh) Snow, Alissa Archer, Jake Archer; son and family Todd (Sandy) Hermann, Cameryn Hermann, Bailee Hermann, Sutton Hermann; 4 step-sisters. Preceded in death by wife Jean Carol Hermann.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lutheran Family Services/Children's Services. Leave messages for family at NebraskaCremation.com.