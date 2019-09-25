September 23, 2019
Larry G. DeBoer, 79, of Firth, died Sept. 23, 2019 in Firth. Survived by his wife Linda, children Rick (Janelle) DeBoer, Ron (Carol) DeBoer, Dave (Danelle) DeBoer, Brenda (Cody) Carlow, Beth (Brian) TeKolste; 15 grandchildren; and siblings, Roger (Doris) DeBoer and Betty (Jim) Ikerd.
Viewing: 3-7 pm Thursday (family present 5-7 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Hickman. Funeral: 11 am Friday at Living Life Reformed Church, Firth. Burial: 10 am Friday at Firth Cemetery. Memorials to Project Rescue (preventing sex trafficking). Please visit bmlfh.com.
