September 23, 2019

Larry G. DeBoer, 79, of Firth, died Sept. 23, 2019 in Firth. Survived by his wife Linda, children Rick (Janelle) DeBoer, Ron (Carol) DeBoer, Dave (Danelle) DeBoer, Brenda (Cody) Carlow, Beth (Brian) TeKolste; 15 grandchildren; and siblings, Roger (Doris) DeBoer and Betty (Jim) Ikerd.

Viewing: 3-7 pm Thursday (family present 5-7 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, Hickman. Funeral: 11 am Friday at Living Life Reformed Church, Firth. Burial: 10 am Friday at Firth Cemetery. Memorials to Project Rescue (preventing sex trafficking). Please visit bmlfh.com.

Events

Sep 26
Viewing
Thursday, September 26, 2019
3:00PM-7:00PM
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home - Hickman
211 East 1st Street
Hickman, NE 68372
Sep 26
Family Present
Thursday, September 26, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home - Hickman
211 East 1st Street
Hickman, NE 68372
Sep 27
Interment
Friday, September 27, 2019
10:00AM
Firth Cemetery
Near State Hwy Spur 34B and E Gage Road
Firth, NE 68358
Sep 27
Funeral Service
Friday, September 27, 2019
11:00AM
Living Life Reformed Church
603 Russell Street
Firth, NE 68358
