June 11, 1939 - December 4, 2019

Larry G. Clark, 80, of Lincoln passed away on December 4, 2019. Born June 11, 1939 to George and Marie (Heppner) Clark in Marion, IA. Worked in insurance sales and was Executive Vice President originally for Southeast Lincoln Insurance Agency, later becoming Union Agency for 48 years. Larry joined the United States Air Force at 17 years old, then later obtaining his GED from Lincoln High School.

He was a member of the American Legion and Home Builders Association. Larry was also an avid Husker fan, and he enjoyed announcing baseball games at Sherman Field for 30+ years, was a scorekeeper for the Cornhusker State Games, hunting, fishing, volunteering for many years in his grandson's classrooms, spending time with his clients, but most of all he enjoyed his time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Karen (Chambers) Clark; daughter, Angela S. Clark; grandson, Jett Mikel Antons; brother and close friend, Gary Sova; sister in law, Joy Clark; brother in law and sister in law, Ron and Sue Chambers; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George and Marie (Heppner) Clark; James and Rose Kent who raised Larry from a young age; siblings, Wilbur “Bill”, Richard, and Robert Clark; Doug and Kathy Chambers.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday (12-9-19) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Visitation with family greeting friends 3-5 p.m., Sunday (12-8-19) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.