Larry Fuerst, 85, was born to John D. and Leona (Anderson) Fuerst in their farm home in Wilcox, NE, on 9/9/1934. He attended Wilcox Public Schools, graduating high school in 1951 at age 16. Larry became a 4-year letterman in basketball and two years in track at Midland College in Fremont, graduating cum laude in 1955. He began a career in Genoa, NE. Two daughters, Jill and Jodi, were born as he served as a business teacher and principal there, prior to a move to Holdrege in 1960.From college days forward, Larry played ball; baseball, softball, basketball, and ran track. In 1963, he began his successful 28-year career in IBM sales in Lincoln. He married Carol Vermaas, and they had two daughters, Cori and Amy.

He continued to compete primarily in basketball and track, playing and coaching men's AAU teams. At age 45, Larry was the national decathlon track champion for his age group, setting a world decathlon record in Chicago. In 1974, Larry began coaching his daughters in AAU girls' tournaments, establishing the Tom's Foods teams who traveled to tournaments around the country. In 1987, he formed a senior men's team made up of friends from many states to play in local and national games. In 2003 he was inducted into the Midland Athletic Hall of Fame. Retiring from IBM at age 57, Larry farmed the home place in Wilcox from 1975-2000, raising wheat, milo, corn, beans, and herd of Charolais cattle with the invaluable help from his friend Crale Bauer of Hildreth. His last basketball tournament was in Jacksonville, FL, before a heart-valve replacement in 2010.