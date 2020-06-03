Larry Frederick Sipp, 79 years of age, formerly of Beatrice, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Janesville, Wisconsin after living in Footville, Wisconsin with his son and daughter-in-law. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Lincoln to Fred and Nina (Forte) Sipp, the fifth of six boys. Larry graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1959. He married Alma (Gieber) Duncan in December of 1961, who at the time had 7 children. Larry started his career as a Police Officer in Lincoln and after 4 years moved the family to California. There he worked at the University of Davis, California in the mail department. After retiring from the University, Larry and Alma moved to El Dorado, Arkansas for a few years before moving back to their home state Nebraska. Larry had belonged to the Order of Red Men and served as Great Sachem in California. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed watching football and being a Cornhusker fan.