April 11, 1941 - June 1, 2020
Larry Frederick Sipp, 79 years of age, formerly of Beatrice, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 in Janesville, Wisconsin after living in Footville, Wisconsin with his son and daughter-in-law. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Lincoln to Fred and Nina (Forte) Sipp, the fifth of six boys. Larry graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1959. He married Alma (Gieber) Duncan in December of 1961, who at the time had 7 children. Larry started his career as a Police Officer in Lincoln and after 4 years moved the family to California. There he worked at the University of Davis, California in the mail department. After retiring from the University, Larry and Alma moved to El Dorado, Arkansas for a few years before moving back to their home state Nebraska. Larry had belonged to the Order of Red Men and served as Great Sachem in California. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed watching football and being a Cornhusker fan.
Larry is survived by his sons, John (Jenni) Duncan of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Charles (Gail) Duncan of Footville, Wisconsin, Tom (Donna) Duncan of Tuolumne, California, Paul (Tina) Duncan of Redding, California; daughter, Kathy (Rodney) of Sacramento, California; brother, Charley (Lyle) Sipp of Spokane, Washington; sisters-in-law, Lee Sipp of Huntington Beach, California, Bette Boesiger of Beatrice, Jody (Jim) Akeson of Lincoln; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alma on January 14, 2019; daughter, Janice and son-in-law Eddie Walters; son, Mark Duncan; grandson, Scott Duncan; and brothers, John, Neil, Merlin and Myron Sipp.
Memorial Services will be held at 9 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 AM to 8 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Church in Beatrice in care of the mortuary. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
