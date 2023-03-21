Larry Francis "Rudy" Culhane

July 27, 1950 - March 19, 2023

Larry Francis "Rudy" Culhane, age 72, of Lincoln, NE passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 from prostate cancer. Larry was born in O'Neill, NE on July 27, 1950 to parents Leo and Dorothy (Wilaby) Culhane and grew up in Hartington, NE.

Larry attended the University of Nebraska, prior to teaching and coaching at Pius X High School. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 27 years.

His spare time was spent watching the SF Giants, attending concerts, reading, walking, enjoying time with his grandchildren, and having a cold one.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis.

Larry is survived by his wife Kate (Barry) of Lincoln, NE; children Casey (Kirstin) of Lincoln, NE, Molly of San Diego, CA, Erin (Vernon) of Los Angeles, CA, and Conor (Mollie) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Ella, Cooper, Marley and Kye; siblings Steve, Don and Cindy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Barry's Bar and Grill on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 6 pm. Memorial gifts in Larry's honor can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or the Food Bank of Lincoln, Inc.