January 27, 1943 - July 8, 2019
Larry E. Spier, age 76, passed away at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney on July 8, 2019. He was born in Odell on January 27, 1943, to Ernest H. & Viola (Werger) Spier. He was a 1961 graduate of Wymore High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Survivors include his three sisters, Donna McKibben of Lincoln, Alice (David) Elliott of Fresno, California, and Vera (Kent) Searcey of Murdock; and a host of extended family and friends.
Memorial services held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Wymore Presbyterian Church with Jim McNeal officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in rural Wymore. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association with the funeral home in charge. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Sign Larry's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.