March 13, 1942 - October 22, 2019
Larry E. Nichols, 77, of Lincoln, March 13, 1942-October 22, 2019. Larry is survived by his daughters, Jamie ( Fiancé Chris Lambiase) Nichols, Mabel (Ryan) Hartgerink, and Melinda Nicholson, son, Frank Poskochil, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Beverly. Funeral service will be 10:00 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Metcalf Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.