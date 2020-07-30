Larry Duane Starkel, 76, a United States Army veteran, of St. Robert, MO, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Harry S Truman VA Hospital of Columbia, MO. Interment with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Waynesville and Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date in Lincoln, Nebraska.