May 18, 1944 - March 26, 2020
Larry Duane Anderson was born on May 18, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska to Clara and Orville Anderson. He attended school in Bancroft, Nebraska and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1962. He attended Food Preparation and Baking School while serving in the US Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California, where he earned a National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Chadron State College. He was a History teacher for one year in Valentine, NE, worked as an Instructor/Director in food service at Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College and at West Baden Indiana campus, and was employed as a Professor in Food Service/Hotel Management at Northwood Institute in Midland, Michigan. He worked in food service at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals before retiring.
Larry loved to travel, visit close friends, ride his bike, and made frequent trips to the library. He was a big Nebraska Husker fan, loved to watch the Simpsons, and was especially fond of Pandas and Llamas. He was an excellent chef and had a warm heart. His favorite quote was “when in doubt, take a nap.” Larry passed away on March 26, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his brother -John Anderson, and his parents – Clara & Orville Anderson. He is survived by close friends and cousins, who knew him as “Red”, “Andy”, or “Larry.”
Graveside services at Bancroft Cemetery are pending under the care of the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, NE.
