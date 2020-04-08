× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 18, 1944 - March 26, 2020

Larry Duane Anderson was born on May 18, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska to Clara and Orville Anderson. He attended school in Bancroft, Nebraska and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1962. He attended Food Preparation and Baking School while serving in the US Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, California, where he earned a National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1968.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Chadron State College. He was a History teacher for one year in Valentine, NE, worked as an Instructor/Director in food service at Northeast Nebraska Technical Community College and at West Baden Indiana campus, and was employed as a Professor in Food Service/Hotel Management at Northwood Institute in Midland, Michigan. He worked in food service at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals before retiring.

Larry loved to travel, visit close friends, ride his bike, and made frequent trips to the library. He was a big Nebraska Husker fan, loved to watch the Simpsons, and was especially fond of Pandas and Llamas. He was an excellent chef and had a warm heart. His favorite quote was “when in doubt, take a nap.” Larry passed away on March 26, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska.