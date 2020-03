Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Private Family graveside services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Evergreen Home. Visitation 12-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A guestbook is also available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com A memorial is established to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge.