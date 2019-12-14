Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Larry Dean Leners, 75, of Beatrice died Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral services 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 16, 2019, Christ Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. Burial: Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Casual dress requested. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home, 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. Saturday, 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. Sunday, at the church one hour preceding services Monday. Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice in charge of arrangements; foxfuneralhome.net.