Larry Daniel Worth, born March 25, 1945 to Daniel and Blanche Worth in Sioux City, IA passed away on April 6, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Larry graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor's degree in Landscape Architecture prior to serving in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War for a tour of duty. He was awarded the Bronze Star and was a member of the Big Red 1 based out of Manhattan, KS. Larry began his professional career for the City of Lincoln, NE in the Planning Department in 1973 and enjoyed a 40 year career with the City. He held various positions in the Planning Department, Transportation Department and ended his 40 year career as the Director of StarTran managing the city's bus system.