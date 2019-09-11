May 6, 1929 - September 9, 2019
Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on September 9, 2019 at High Plains Memory Care in Lincoln. Larry was born in Plainview, NE on May 6, 1929 to Bruce and Ellen (Youngreen) Redinbaugh. He was baptized and in 1954 was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. His first five years of life were spent living with his parents on a ranch 17 miles southwest of Woodlake, Cherry County, NE. In 1934, he moved with his parents; sister, Pat; and brother, Keith to a farm five miles southwest of Plainview, NE and then to a farm northwest of Plainview, where his brother Lynn was born and where he resided until 1951. He attended rural district #65 in Pierce County and then attended Plainview High School, where he graduated in 1946.
Larry entered the US Army in July of 1951 and took basic training at Ft. Belvoir, VA. In January of 1952 he was sent to Ft. Richardson, AK where he served until his discharge in 1953. After leaving the Army, he enrolled at Wayne State College for two years where he met his wife, Donna Faye Heermann of Pilger, NE. They were united in marriage on June 18, 1955 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. In August of 1955, he and his wife moved to Los Angeles, CA where Larry enrolled in the Los Angeles School of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1956 and then moved to San Diego. While working at a mortuary, Larry enrolled at San Diego State University, graduating in June 1960 with a degree in business administration.
In the following years, Larry worked for several corporations and then in 1965 he enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He received his master's degree in marketing in 1966 and his Ph.D. in Business in 1970. While enrolled at UNL he was a graduate teaching assistant.
For the next 29 years, his teaching career included schools in California (Sacramento State and San Diego State Univ.); Montana at Malstrom Air Force Base (Great Falls), Minnesota (St. Cloud State Univ.); Idaho (Moscow, Univ. of Idaho); and also taught several summers at the University of Lethbridge in Canada. He then moved to Creighton University in 1980 and taught there until his retirement in 1997.
You have free articles remaining.
During his professional career, he authored several books, one on small management (with a colleague) and one in retailing. During his career, Larry received several teaching awards, one from San Diego State University and one from Creighton University. Larry enjoyed reading, watching nature programs, discussing current issues and he never lost his love for the country and the wide open spaces.
A special thank you is given to Beth, Diane and Judy of Home Instead for their care during the last several years; and to all of the staff at High Plains for their compassion and care during the last six weeks; and to a special friend, Alan Carlson.
Larry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; sister, Pat Ayers, Schuyler, NE; brothers, Keith (Harlene) Redinbaugh, Tilden, NE; Lynn Redinbaugh, Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Pat Heermann, Lincoln; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Ewald and Verna Heermann; three sisters-in-law, Jeanelle Heermann, Rose Redinbaugh and Audrey Sokol; and three brothers-in-law, Fred Ayers, Dean Heermann and Jack Sokol.
A celebration of Life service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th Street, Lincoln at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 13 with pastors John Kunze and Dustin Lappe officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran School, Lincoln Lutheran High School, the UNL Foundation (for scholarships), the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Redinbaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.