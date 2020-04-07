Larry D. Hennings, 83, of Lincoln passed away April 3, 2020. He was born January 15, 1937, in Lincoln to Oliver and Lucille (Anderson) Hennings. For many years he worked in Facilities Management for the Nebraska Army National Guard (Lieutenant Colonel) and Lincoln Public Schools. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the National Guard Association of the United States, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Alumni Association, and a Columbia College graduate.

Private Family Services to be held at this time with a Celebration of Life at a later date.Memorials may be given to the Larry & Jean Hennings (Nursing) Scholarship at the Bryan College of Heath Sciences.During this difficult time of family services, you may show your support by joining our “Hugs From Home” program where your message to the Hennings family will be attached to a balloon for services to remind the family of your love and support. Go to Roperandsons.comCondolences online at roperandsons.com