May 3, 1941 - April 9, 2020
Larry D. Haughton of Lincoln passed away April 9, 2020. Larry was born to Earnest and Velora (Bartels) Haughton in Johnson County, NE. He married Mary Chard on September 22,1962. Larry enjoyed serving others through his auto body and insurance claims adjuster careers. Time with his friends and family was cherished.
He is survived by his wife Mary; daughters Tammy (Matt) Larson, Julie (Ed) Chesley and grandson Drew Chesley; sister Ruth (Gene) Mandery; brothers Harlan (Doris) Haughton and Bruce (Karen) Haughton; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and infant brother Robert.
Private services and burial. Memorials to the family for a later designation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences maybe left at www.bmlfh.com
