July 29, 1949 - October 15, 2019
Larry D. Frahm, age 70, passed away at home on October 15, 2019. Larry was the second of five children born to Kenneth and Jean (Brick) Frahm on July 29, 1949 in Crete.
He grew up in Crete, graduated from Crete High School and then joined the U. S. Navy in June 1968. Larry was a SeaBee and was discharged at the rank of E03 in April 1971 after serving 2 tours in Vietnam.
Larry then worked briefly at the Alpo plant in Crete, then spent the rest of his working life at Goodyear in Lincoln until he retired. Larry was exceptionally skilled with his hands and able to fix almost anything mechanical including keeping his family's cars on the road.
At the time of his death, he was restoring a 1967 Chevrolet pickup. Larry also enjoyed building furniture, sometimes according to his wife's specifications, sometimes for re-sale in primitive/antique stores, or sometimes for gifts.
As if fixing mechanical things and building furniture weren't enough to keep him busy, Larry was a member of the Frontier Scouts Saddle Club, enjoying many weekend trail rides with club friends in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa, as well as annual rides in Halsey National Forest.
Larry never met a stranger and always had a story for every person he met. For some of us, this is the first time we've known him to be quiet in a very long time!
Larry was preceded in death by his devoted wife Linda, his parents, Kenneth and Jean Frahm, father-in-law Les Talbot, and brother-in-law Tom Talbot. He is survived by his daughters Julie Robertson, Sheri (Jon) Stewart; stepdaughters Lisa (Ned Campbell) Scott, Gina Harman; granddaughters Lindsey (Jon) Ansola-Crowley, Syndney and Laci Stewart, Rayn Robertson-Frahm; and great granddaughter Emma Clare Ansola-Crowley. Surviving siblings are Perry (Selma) Frahm, Kathie (Dan) Bowles, Janis (Sam) Bernt, and Lori (Gene) Dittmer; mother-in-law Lois Talbot, and brother-in-law Marty Talbot; special friends Mike and Annata Sullivan; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday October 23 at 11:00 am; meet at Lincoln Memorial Gate 2 to follow to the grave site, casual or cowboy dress only please. Reception to follow. Memorials should be addressed to Frontier Scouts Saddle Club, c/o Dave Miller, 15005 Stagecoach Rd., Bennett, NE 68317.