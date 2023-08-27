Larry D. Austin

May 10, 1951 - August 16, 2023

Larry D. Austin, (72) of Inverness, FL, formerly of Lincoln, NE passed away peacefully at home of renal failure on August 16th 2023.

Larry was born to Howard James Austin and Evelyn Cecilia (Smith) Austin in Omaha, NE on May 10th 1951. He was very active with athletics participating in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track - winning the state gold medal by setting a new state record for discus in 1968. Larry was active in DeMolay, received the Degree of Chevalier and was also the Nebraska State Master Counselor. He attended Tarkio College in MO for 1 year and transferred to Kearney State College in NE, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Education. He married Rennie Metcalf in 1972 and had two children Nathan and Sarah.

Larry started his career selling insurance, then taught math and computer science for grades 7 - 12 and at a Jr. College, then retired as an IT Specialist at Fiserv. Larry was passionate about being active in various civic organizations, he was a 32nd degree Mason, and a Sesostris Shriner and was active with the clown unit, and bowling team. He enjoyed working with Masonic youth groups: DeMolay and Jobs Daughters of which he became the Nebraska State Associate Grand Guardian. He also volunteered and lent his leadership skills helping at church. Larry continued his athletic strengths into adulthood playing baseball, golf, and bowling.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, and granddaughter Trinity Graves. Larry is survived by his wife Rennie, son Nathan (Shaina) Austin, grandson Rhett (Minneapolis, MN) and daughter Sarah Austin, granddaughters Noelle and Joyah Graves (Chicago, IL), siblings Kathy Austin (Bellevue, NE), and Mark Austin (Springfield, MO).

Larry's celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 16th, 2023 at 10:30am EST at First Christian Church, 2018 Colonade Street, Inverness, FL 34453.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kidney Foundation or to your favorite charity in Larry's memory.