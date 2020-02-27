December 30, 1957 - February 25, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Charles Holdsworth, 62 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born in Lincoln on December 30, 1957 to Charles and Henrietta (Aden) Holdsworth. Larry attended Adams High School. He married Pam Cadwell on November 7, 2002. Larry worked as a plumber for over 35 years with Shanahan Mechanical. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, classic cars, gardening, playing pitch, billiards, his cats and spending time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Brandon Holdsworth and significant other, Amber of Lincoln; step daughters, Missy Sohl and husband James, Amanda Hausman and husband Adam, both of Beatrice; 7 grandchildren; parents, Charles and Henrietta Holdsworth; brothers, Mike Holdsworth of Florida, Steve Holdsworth of Firth, Jerry Holdsworth and wife Barb of Lincoln, Danny Holdsworth and wife Kim of Wahoo; sister, Wanda Adamson and husband Jassen of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Jeff Cadwell and wife Deidre of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Holdsworth; and sister, Donna Holdsworth.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Zac Wolfe officiating. Casual dress is requested. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 AM to 5 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Holdsworth, please visit Tribute Store.