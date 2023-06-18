Larry Charles Cada

October 2, 1940 - June 9, 2023

Larry Charles Cada, age 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. Larry was born October 2, 1940 to Jerome and Blanche (Polodna) Cada in rural Clarkson, NE.

Larry is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Bernice Cada.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Ruth (Emanuel) Cada; children, Brian (Deborah) Cada, Amy Cada, Kevin (Denise) Cada; brother, Glenn (Phyllis) Cada; grandchildren, Evan, Emma, Eli and Jarod Cada; step-grandchildren, Madyson, Ryan and Toby Ray; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside service will be at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family would like you to perform a random act of kindness.