Larry C. Ulberg

October 1, 1952 - May 10, 2023

Larry C Ulberg was born October 1, 1952, and passed away May 10, 2023, at the age of 70.

Larry was a baptized Jehovah's Witness. Larry was employed at Archer's Daniel's Midland for 19 years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; mother, Elsie G Ulberg (Lincoln); aunt, Angie (Dave) Gottsman (Park Rapids, MN); special cousin, Gloria Thoreson (Park Rapids MN); brother-in-law, Doyle Thelander (Lincoln).

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Herbert C Ulberg; father-in-law, Joseph Clupny; mother-in-law, Marlene Clupny; sister-in-law, Regina M. Thelander.

Inurnment to be held at Fairview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com