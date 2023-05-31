Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Larry Alfred Zich

April 3, 1948 - April 3, 1972

Larry Alfred Zich, age 24, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, April 3, 1972. Larry was born April 3, 1948 in Sturgis, South Dakota to Walter and Beryl Zich. Larry graduated from Lincoln High School, and enjoyed anything that had to do with speed. He was a mechanical genius, even putting a motor on a bicycle. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Larry Zich served in the Army as a Huey helicopter pilot. He attended basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington and attended flight school in Fort Walters, Texas and Fort Rucker, Alabama.

During his time in the Army he was called to serve in Vietnam and was shot down on April 3, 1972 in South Vietnam along with three other crewmen, Allen Christensen, Doug O'Neil, and Edward Williams, who are still missing in action. His remains were recovered in 1988 but were recently identified on October 27, 2022 due to the advancement in DNA technology.

Larry is preceded in death by his son Shane, and grandparents. Larry was, at the time of his death, survived by his parents, wife Debbie, siblings Waltina (Tina) Mueller, Judy (Randy) Aden, Harold Zich, and Gerald Zich. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Larry will be 10:00 am Monday, June 5, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512.