March 9, 1956 - March 11, 2020
Larry Alan Samson died on March 11, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born on March 9, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa to Donald and Marie (Geisler) Samson. He is survived by his father and daughters Shannon Schulz and Ashley Tobey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on March 19, 2020 at Bethlehem Covenant Church in Waverly, Nebraska, luncheon to follow and interment at Omaha National Cemetery at 2 PM.
