Larry A. Branum
January 12, 1958 - July 9, 2020
Larry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He worked at ADM/Gooch Foods and retired after 20 years. He also worked at Rixstines Trophy and Garner Industries. Larry was a kind and caring man who loved making ice cream cones for his grandsons. He enjoyed doing woodworking and loved watching the Huskers.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kelly; son, Jeff; daughter, Trisha; mother, Alma Parent; grandsons, Kian, Emmett, and Bodie; brothers, sister, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry D. Branum; brother, Bradley Branum and Grandma Reinick.
Services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln on July 15, 2020 at 2pm with reception to follow. Larry was an avid Husker fan, please dress casual and wear your favorite Husker jersey, shirt, or anything red. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com
