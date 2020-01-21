April 13, 1932 - January 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laraine Noble, Branson MO formerly Beatrice and Lincoln, passed away on January 16, 2020. Born in Beatrice on April 13, 1932 to Frank and Mabel Ballard. Graduate Beatrice High School 1950. Married Les Noble Jr 1953. Avid Husker football fan and enthusiastic bridge player.

Preceded in death by parents, sister Rozellen, brother Jerry and her husband. Survived by daughter Sue (Richard) Bolz, Lincoln; Jeff (Paula) Noble, Branson MO. Seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren.

Cremation with private graveside services at a later date. Memorials to family for future designation c/o Sue Bolz, 5830 Otoe St, Lincoln NE 68506. Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice in charge.

To send flowers to the family of Laraine Noble, please visit Tribute Store.