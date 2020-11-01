 Skip to main content
Lane Ray Loschen
Lane Ray Loschen

October 28, 2020

Lane Ray Loschen, 57 of Lincoln, NE passed away October 28, 2020. Survivors include Brothers Lance (Kathy) Loschen and Lyndon (Barbi) Loschen both of Lincoln. Nieces Jill (Waylon) Hullinger, Jennifer (Tyler) Forke, Brianna (Tommy) Lantis, Brittney (Brady) McNeil. Great Nieces & Nephews Briar, Brayden, Hannah, Iva and Isaac. Aunt Jean Detlefsen (Don Roth), Aunt Lee Loschen and family.

Visitation with Family Present Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6-8pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials to the Family for later designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com

