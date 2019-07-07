March 4, 1925 - July 4, 2019
Landis Irene (Reiss) Wiederspan, 94, of Lincoln, died July 4, 2019 at Eastmont Towers. Born March 4, 1925 in Wilcox.
Survivors: sons, John F. and wife Nancy (Nix), James H. and wife Ann (Heeney); grandsons, Mark J. and wife Jessica (Wilkins), John J. and wife Lisa (Amendola); great-granddaughter, Anna Sue; sisters, Belva J. DeBord (Ron) and Audrey L. Haas (Rolland), brother James and wife Marsha.
Preceded in death by husband, H.J., parents, Fred and Katherine Reiss; brother, Arlynn and sister, Louida R. Golter.
Private family service. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Eastmont Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Eastmont Towers and Tabitha Hospice for their acts of kindness and excellent care.