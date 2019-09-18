April 26, 1926 - August 4, 2019
Landis Harvey (Landy) Borchers was born in Lincoln, to Abbo F. and Mary A. (Harms) Borchers, April 26, 1926. He passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Landis was married to Ruth E. (Suellwold). Landis attended Burd School District #38 and graduated from Pleasant Dale High School. He graduated from the National Business Institute in Lincoln, and the United States Army Financial School in Ft Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, in 1945; Served during WWll 1945-1946. He and his wife, Ruth, were engaged in production agriculture for 50 years near Denton, Emerald, and later Enders. In addition, he was self-employed and an associate broker for Harold Proctor Real Estate, and Great Plains Realty Auction Co.
After farming, he has resided in Crete, the Landing at Williamsburg Village, the Villas at Wilderness Ridge, and The Elizabeth House on the Tabitha campus, Lincoln. During his lifetime, Landis was involved in many civic and business organizations: American Legion, VFW, Lincoln Downtown Sertoma, NE and Nat'l Auctioneers Assn., chairman of the Board of Directors Tabitha Foundation, to name a few. Landis played baseball for Pleasant Dale and Garland for 20 years. He also enjoyed ping pong and traveling around the world with Ruth.
You have free articles remaining.
Landis is survived by his daughter, Neva Molzer, Imperial; daughter and son-in-law Joan & Bill Brethouwer, Cheyenne, WY; daughter-in-law, Debbie Borchers, Albion; grandchildren: Brian (Kim) Molzer, Ft Collins, CO; Linda (Mike) Nelson, Enders; Lisa (Brad) Kinnan, Cozad; Heather Brethouwer, Elmwood; LtC Landon (Tamara) Brethouwer, Honolulu, HI; Nick (Sarah) Brethouwer, Aurora, CO; Valoree (Stephen) Nicholson, Lincoln; Matt (Kari) Borchers, Wauneta; Stacy (Joe) McMinamen, Onowa, IA; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Velda Schmidt, Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, lone Dee, wife, Ruth E. Borchers, son, Orin Borchers, son-in-law, Marvin Molzer, and brother Delmar Borchers.
A memorial service will be held, Monday, September 23rd, at 11 am; Southwood Lutheran Church, Lincoln. Memorials to Tabitha Hospice. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Landis Borchers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.