LaNae Gary, 59, died way too soon Dec. 8, 2020. She was born May 10, 1961, to Harold and Myrtle (Carlson) Gary in Redfield, SD, and was a graduate of Kearney High School. LaNae had been a contract worker the last 13 years for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She was a dedicated worker and friend. She loved sports and when younger, played and coached softball. But more recently, she let all know she was a Patriots football fan. LaNae was always learning. She loved reading, music, documentaries, podcasts and black and white movies.