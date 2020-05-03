× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 12, 1932 - April 28, 2020

LaMoyne J Winters, 88, of Lincoln, passed away April 28, 2020. Born Jan. 12, 1932 in Martell, Nebraska to William and Myrtle Obermeyer.

She is survived her children, Dallas Winters, Jolene (Terry) Siedhoff, Kirk (Denise) Winters, Holly Newland, Melody Winters; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, brothers, Donald, Oakley; sisters, Beulah, Edna Mae.

Burial will be at a later date.

