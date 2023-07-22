Lamira Louise Karsting

Lamira Louise Karsting (nee Koepke) passed away on July 18, 2023, in Lincoln, NE, at the age of 91. She was a life-long resident of Blue Hill, NE, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by four children: Mary Hiller, Gail Kohtz and Doug Karsting all of Lincoln, and Phil Karsting of Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; and two brothers.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, NE.

Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, NE, is in charge of arrangements.