June 18, 1949—September 12, 2023

LaDonna R. Francisco, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, left us on September 12, 2023, with her grace and spirit lingering in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Born in Nebraska City, NE on June 18, 1949, to Virgil and Dorothy (Genthe) Seelhoff, LaDonna was raised in Douglas, Nebraska, where she was a graduate of Douglas High School, Class of 1967. She married the love of her life, Hurley D. Francisco, on October 30, 1971, in Syracuse, NE.

LaDonna worked in food service at Lincoln Public Schools and for Aging Partners in Lincoln. She found joy in the simplest of things—tending to her flower garden, casting her line with her favorite purple worm with the pink tail, getting lost in books, and was a fan of the classic television show Gunsmoke. She cherished every day with Hurley as they watched their children and grandchildren grow and participate in their activities. LaDonna’s heart was always filled with immense pride and love for her family.

LaDonna is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Hurley D. Francisco; children, Chad (Deanna) Francisco, Lance (Amy) Francisco, and Stacey (Brad) Metzger; grandchildren, Alex (Erika) Francisco, Callie Francisco, Erin Francisco, Grant Francisco, Abbie Francisco, Alison Francisco, Sam Metzger, Anna Metzger, Nathan Metzger, and Wade Metzger; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Brynnlee, and Jameson; siblings, Arlan (Linda) Seelhoff, Shirley Ward, Barb (Dave) Venema, Dennis (Nancy) Seelhoff, Sharon (Ed) Neels, and Dale (Diane) Seelhoff; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ken, Robert, and baby Seelhoff, nephew Dan Seelhoff, and niece Brandy Neels.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, located at 5200 R Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.